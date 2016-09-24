Manx trio shine at Challenge Cup

Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence sent three gymnasts to the National Women’s Artistic Challenge Cup held at Guilford’s Spectrum Centre over the weekend.

Kelsie Gibbs, Isabel Hester and Madison Nicol travelled with their coach Gennady Tsyganov and were individually up against multiple regions throughout the UK.

The youngest member of the team, Madison, competed in the Espoir category of ages 12-13. She got off to a cracking start on her best apparatus the balance beam. Nicol composed herself well throughout the routine giving the judges very little to deduct from, despite her increasingly difficult routine containing many high-value elements.

Madison continued her success on the floor where she performed a flawless routine with great composure, at this prestigious competition.

Kelsie competed in the junior category where she began on bars and swung cleanly through her routine - successfully doubling her score from last year’s Challenge Cup. However, she really flourished on the floor where she performed a new routine portraying both her powerful tumbles and energetic artistry beautifully to the judges.

She finished on a difficult twisting element and nailed the landing.

Isabel competed with the seniors and began on the vault where she performed powerfully with huge height in the air and a superb landing. She achieved a new personal best and achieved the highest vault score in the senior competition with a massive score of 13.15.

Moving on to the floor, Isabel continued her success and nailed her double back somersault with a sound landing. Hester eased through the competition and to her greatest excitement finished in a fabulous 10th place overall after making the top 10 for every apparatus.

The girls would like to thank their coach Gennady and Manx Gymnastics for all their continued support.