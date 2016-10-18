McCanneys shine in ISDE

Daniel McCanney finished sixth overall at the International Six-Day Enduro in Spain last week.

The Manx ace, riding for Husqvarna, ended the opening day of competition in Navarra fifth in class, improving to fourth on day two and then third on day three, the wettest day of the event.

Continuing to ride well on days four and five, Danny was placed fifth going into the final day motocross races and, in placing a strong second to former GP motocross racer Jonathan Barragan, he secured fourth in the Enduro 3 class and sixth overall.

Younger brother Jamie was also in action at the prestigious event in Spain on a Yamaha WR450F machine competing in the Enduro 2 class. Jamie was Yamaha’s top performer as he claimed third place in his class and eighth overall.

As a result of the McCanneys’ performances, they helped Great Britain clinch second place in the team event behind the USA.

