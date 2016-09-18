McGreals clinch singles championship bowls titles

The sun finally shone for the Isle of Man Flat Green Bowling Singles Championship in Onchan on Saturday.

The competition was scheduled for a week earlier but because of the inclement weather on two occasions during the week it was postponed until the weekend.

The women’s singles final was played between Bernice McGreal and Marcia Pearson and men’s between Clive McGreal and Philip Watterson.

There was plenty of action and excellent displays of bowling, enjoyed by the supportive club members, as both finals were played on adjoining rinks.

In the singles championship finals the winner is first to score 21 points. During the women’s final, despite the green playing heavy from the previous day’s rain, it was Bernice McGreal who managed to find the winning line and length to lead by 10 shots to five by the seventh end.

Although Marcia Pearson mounted a comeback, she was unable to prevent McGreal from holding a commanding lead to claim victory on the 15th end by 21 shots to nine. Both women received the appreciative applause of the watching club members.

The men’s singles championship was a more closely-contested match with excellent bowls from both players shown by the score of five shots each at the seventh end.

Over the next couple of ends Philip Watterson edged ahead but Clive McGreal was able to mount a strong reply, soon overtaking Watterson’s lead.

However, the latter’s determination saw him continue to add to his score but in the end it was McGreal’s experience which allowed him to overcome the challenge and regain the lead until by the 21st end he was able to claim victory by 21 shots to 12.

Both players again received the appreciative applause of spectators who had been treated to an excellent display of bowling skills from both players.

The committee would like to thank all club members who supported the players. Thanks also to club president Eric Maddocks who again donned his famous yellow jacket for his role as umpire, plus thanks to club members Karen and Dave acting as markers and Fred for keeping score.

The committee would also like to remind club members that the last day for play on the green is next Saturday, September 24. The club wishes to thank Onchan Commissioners for its support this season and greenkeeper Michael Jackson for maintaining the green.