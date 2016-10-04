Men’s team at over-35 Inter-Counties

The island men’s tennis team took part in the Inter-County 35-and-over tournament at Eastbourne recently.

After a significantly postponed flight the team eventually made it to Devonshire Park late the following afternoon and went straight out onto court against Northumberland.

Rob Mason and Jim Travers battled hard against Martin Van Zyl and Mike Thorpe before losing 3/6 4/6.

Richard Kerr was always going to be up against it playing Northumberland No.1 Roman Stepanov and despite a good he lost 1/6 1/6.

Neil Ronan started well against Julian Goodall at second singles, taking the first set 7/5 and leading 5/3 in the second. But the Northumbrian turned it around, taking that set on a tie-break 7/6 and going on to win the third set on a champions tie-break 10/6.

Kerr and Ronan never got going at second doubles, losing to Van Zyl and Thorpe 1/6 1/6.

Mason and Travers played their doubles game in fading light against Stepanov and Goodall, the latter pair winning a third set champions tie-break 6/2 5/7 10/8. Final result Isle of Man 0, Northumberland 5.

On day two, playing his first county singles match in many years, Travers came up against Channel Islands No.2 Joe Roxburgh. Settling in well, Travers took the first set 6/3, only for the second to go the way of Roxburgh 6/3. The champions tie-break could have gone either way, but Roxburgh won it 10/6.

Ronan took on Channel Islands’ handy No.1 Rob Hannah, who proved a bit too strong and ran out a 6/2 6/1 victor.

As one of the opposition players was injured, the next two rubbers were handed to the Isle of Man so it was down to Kerr and Mason to play in the final match. Working well as a team, they fought hard and after almost two hours on court they came away with a win in the third set champions tie-break 3/6 6/3 10/8.

Final result Isle of Man 3, Channel Islands 2.

The Isle of Man took on North Wales in the final match and Travers lost the first to Andy Bloor 1/6, then fought all the way in the second before losing that 4/6.

Up next was Kerr against Liam Shelbourne, who had previously dropped only one set across the whole weekend. Kerr gave it his all, taking three games in a 2/6 1/6 defeat.

Mason and Ronan dominated the first set of their doubles match against the experienced pairing of Martyn Lewis and Gary Paynton, taking it 6/2. The Welsh pair then settled into the game, forcing numerous errors from the Manx pair to win the second 6/2.

Lewis and Paynton pair took the momentum into the champions tie-break final set to win it 10/4 to seal the match 3-0 for North Wales and with it the division win, so the final two rubbers were not played.

The Manx team wishes to thank IoM LTA and Sean Oates of ICR Retail Systems for the continued support.