MotoGP: Second place for Crutchlow

Cal Crutchlow followed up his historic win in the Czech Grand Prix recently by claiming second place in the British MotoGP at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Ramsey resident, who ended Britain’s 35-year-wait for a Motogp victory when winning in Brno, qualified on pole at Silverstone on Saturday.

The Honda LCR rider enjoyed a dramatic battle throughout the race, eventually getting the better of world championship leader Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi on the final lap to clinch the second spot.

Speaking after the race, he commented: ‘It was great to be part of that battle and entertain the crowd. I have to say thanks to my team and to Honda – they worked really hard for me in these last few races.

‘The start of the year was quite difficult and I had some crashes; I had a bad feeling about the bike and the front tyre, but obviously it got sorted and all the hard work is now paying off.

‘In the battle I gave as good as I got. sure, it was a good battle with Marc and Valentino, but I have to say congratulations to [winner] Maverick Venales because he rode fantastic, completely controlling the race. He did a superb job.

‘It’s nice for MotoGP to have four different winners in the last four races, it’s something unique and special.

‘To be standing on the podium in front of my home fans is a really nice feeling.’