Mountain Ultra abandoned because of bad weather

The Mountain Ultra (previously the Mountain Marathon) was abandoned for the first time in its long history on Saturday because of bad weather.

The race started at 8.30am (7.30 for those in the slower group) from Ramsey’s South Promenade. But conditions on North Barrule and the long ridge to Clagh Ouyr rapidly deteriorated and a decision was made by race organisers to call a halt at Black Hut and/or the Bungalow, on the advice of the Civil Defence.

The shorter Mountain Race from St John’s to Port Erin did not take place as high winds would have made the cliff paths highly dangerous.