MTB: 850 to tackle Sunday’s End2End

The 20th anniversary Manx Telecom End2End Mountain Bike Challenge begins earlier than normal at 9.30am on Sunday.

The first 100 seeded riders will be followed five minutes later by the next batch of 200, then a third similar-sized group at another five minutes. A final group of around 350 will start at 9.45 to spread the field of around 850 riders out.

In addition, there are 25 juniors and a dozen adults completing the half-distance event from St John’s to Port Erin, starting at 11.45pm.

There is also a competition for teams of four riders over different sections of the course.

Topping the list of competitors are 2014-15 winner Ben Thomas of Windlesham who rides for the Mountain Trax/Vauxhall team (No.1), leading under-23 Nick Corlett (2), multiple former winner Elliot Baxter (3), Dan Curtis (4), Simon Skillicorn (5), Steven Franklin (6) and Robin Garry (7).

Other notables include under-23 Conor Davies (8), Mountain Trax rider Scott McCarron (18) and veteran roadie Andrew Roche (77) in his first event of the year.

For a rough guide, leading riders in the main 46-mile event should be at Bride village around 9.40am, Ballaugh Cronk 10am, Brandywell 10.40am, Ballacraine/St John’s 11.15am, Eairy Cushlin 11.55am and Port Erin 12.30pm.

Riders need to attend either of the two signing on sessions at Douglas Bay Yacht Club this evening (Friday) or Saturday to register and collect race number, t-shirt and parking permit.

The venue, situated at the ‘Tongue’ in Douglas harbour, is sign-posted from the Sea Terminal and will be open at the following times: Friday 5-7pm, Saturday 4-7pm.

Full reports and pictures in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent.