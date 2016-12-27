Murray-inspired Douglas off to a blinding start

The South Lancashire and Cheshire rugby leagues started with a bang in September.

Having recruited a professional coach, New Zealand-born Portuguese international Carl Murray, during the summer, Douglas have made a blinding start to the season.

Assisted by former All Black, Mark Robinson, Murray’s Port-e-Chee side was five points clear at the top of South Lancs/Cheshire Division One at the festive break with a game in hand.

Age-old rivals Vagabonds are struggling a little in Division Two but look safe(ish) at the moment.

In Division Three, Ramsey are in the mix for the second promotion spot but only with an outside chance.

Vagabonds’ sit fourth in Women’s NC North One and could well have an outside chance of promotion, but will need to pick up points on the road in the New Year.

Turning back the clock to last spring, Douglas, Vagabonds and Ramsey all completed their fixtures in South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One and Cheshire (South) at the end of the 2015-16 season, with a mixed bag of results.

Douglas, after super start, faded mid-season to finally end up eighth. They had four losing bonus points to their credit and knew that they didn’t have to do too much over the summer to be there or thereabouts this season.

Ramsey and Vagabonds found themselves in a new league Cheshire (South) following an RFU experimental reshuffle. Vagas finished sixth and Ramsey eighth.

The RFU reshuffle ended and Vagas found themselves in South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two for the new season, while Ramsey moved to Division Three after narrowly missing the cut.

Vagas ladies’ finish their campaign in Women’s NC North One in fifth place, safely clear of the drop zone but also quite a way off a promotion place.

Domestically, Southern Nomads regained the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield but lost their unbeaten record to Ramsey B who finished second.

In the end-of-season Shimmin Wilson Manx Trophy and Bowl contests, Southern Nomads and Western Vikings grabded the silverware.

Douglas and Ramsey B were the respective winners in the two knockout competitions, Manx Cup and Plate.

In the cup, Douglas beat Ramsey 57-6 while Ramsey B defeated Vagabonds B 24-5 to lift the plate.

FRIDAY FIXTURE

A quick reminder that the annual Front Row v IoM Veterans game takes place under the floodlights at Ramsey this Friday. The kick-off is 6.30pm (ish)!

dave christian