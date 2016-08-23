Nathan and Luca claim Town title

Castletown Lawn Tennis Club held its annual adult/junior tennis tournament and barbecue recently, sponsored by Crowe Clark Whitehill.

This year saw the format of the tournament changed to a mini red format, resulting in an increased number of pairs entering.

This change also allowed for a mix of all standards to participate and led to some fun but competitive tennis being played.

The tournament was played initially as two groups of seven in a round-robin format, with some very competitive tennis on the small courts.

The top two teams of each group then played the semi-finals with the winners going on to contest the final.

Ultimately, Nathan Cardy and Luca De Fort defeated Cameron Goldie and Bob Borland in the final.

Castletown Lawn Tennis Club wish to thank everyone who took part in, spectated at or helped make this year’s tournament such a success.

Adult/junior tournament, Castletown Lawn Tennis Club: 1, Nathan Cardy/Luca De Fort; 2, Cameron Goldie/Bob Borland; 3=, Angus Munro/Amanda Munro and Matthew/Ron Ronan; 5, Amy Jackson/ Neil Ronan; 6, Fin Samson/ Voirrey Samson; 7, David Taylor/John Taylor; 8, Noah Gorry/Kirsten Gorry; 9, Sonny Martin/Simon Martin; 10, Alfie Houghton/David Houghton; 11, Leonardo De Fort/Sybilla Schuch; 12, Matty Gorry/Steve Gorry; 13, Rosabel Cardy/David Wilkinson; 14, Beth Coole/Nicola Skillicorn.