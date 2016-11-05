Netball fixtures: Sunday, November 6

Sunday's netball fixtures

The Manx netball season resumes after a week’s break on Sunday.

Premier Division

9am NSC Thompson 2 v Simcocks Red Eagles

10am CRHS Missfits A v Toomraiders

10am NSC Route 1 Turbos v Simcocks Blue

11am NSC Route 1 Connections v Thompson 1

Division One

9am SNLS SMP Balla B v RL360 Y’Farmers

10am SNLS Castletown Pink v The Spaniards

11am SNLS Long & Humphrey v Marbree

12pm CRHS Fencibles v Manx Glass Saints

Division Two

9am NSC Route 1 Sparks v Route 1 Reactors

10am SNLSSMP Ballasalla C v Thompson 3

11am NSC PwC Emeralds v Simcocks White

11am CRHS Missfits B v Absolute Scaffolding

Division Three

9am CRHS Missfits C v West Coast Fitness

9am SNLS PwC Sapphires v Thompson 5

10am NSC Simcocks Eagles v Route 1 Volts

11am SNLS Thompson 4 v Castletown Navy

