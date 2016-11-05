Netball fixtures: Sunday, November 6

The Manx netball season resumes after a week’s break on Sunday.
Premier Division
9am NSC Thompson 2 v Simcocks Red Eagles
10am CRHS Missfits A v Toomraiders
10am NSC Route 1 Turbos v Simcocks Blue
11am NSC Route 1 Connections v Thompson 1
Division One
9am SNLS SMP Balla B v RL360 Y’Farmers
10am SNLS Castletown Pink v The Spaniards
11am SNLS Long & Humphrey v Marbree
12pm CRHS Fencibles v Manx Glass Saints
Division Two
9am NSC Route 1 Sparks v Route 1 Reactors
10am SNLSSMP Ballasalla C v Thompson 3
11am NSC PwC Emeralds v Simcocks White
11am CRHS Missfits B v Absolute Scaffolding
Division Three
9am CRHS Missfits C v West Coast Fitness
9am SNLS PwC Sapphires v Thompson 5
10am NSC Simcocks Eagles v Route 1 Volts
11am SNLS Thompson 4 v Castletown Navy
