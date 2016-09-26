Netball: New league season begins

The Manx Netball Association’s new league season began on Sunday with games take place across all four divisions.

In the Premier Division, title favourites Ballasalla A, Simcocks Red and Route 1 Connections all got off to winning starts.

Balla, who clinched the honours in last week’s pre-season tournament, beat Route 1 Turbos 41-26, while Simcocks triumphed 53-29 over Missfits A.

Last season’s runners up Route 1 Connections beat Toomraiders 48-23, while in the top flight’s other match Simcocks Blue overcame Thompson 1 37-23.

Ballasalla B and C set the pace after the opening round of matches in Division One and Two respectively after they scored big wins over Manx Glass Saints and Route 1 Reactors respectively.

Thompson 4 top the standings in the new Division Three after they beat West Coast Fitness 68-7.

Results: Sunday, September 25

Premier Division

Route 1 Connections 48-23 Toomraiders

Route 1 Turbos 26-41 Ballasalla A

Missfits A 29-53 Simcocks Red

Simcocks Blue 37-23 Thompson 1

Division One

Ballasalla B 65-12 Manx Glass Saints

Long & Humphrey 24-20 Young Farmers

Castletown Pink 35-31 Marbree Motors

Manx Gems Rubies 30-29 Spaniards

Division Two

Ballasalla C 60-3 Route 1 Reactors

Simcocks Green 16-47 Thompson 3

Simcocks White 17-44 Missfits B

Absolute Scaffolding 17-28 Route 1 Sparks

Division Three

Missfits C 7-59 Route 1 Volts

Simcocks Gold 56-12 Thompson 5

Thompson 4 68-7 West Coast Fitness

Castletown Navy 25-23 Manx Gem Sapphires