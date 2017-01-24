Netball results: Leaders all march on

The respective leaders in three of Manx netball’s four leagues won on Sunday.

SMP Ballasalla A remain on course to lift another Premier Division title after they beat Thompson 1 47-19.

Club-mates SMP Ballasalla B remain Division One’s pacesetters. They lead Team Long & Humphrey by five points in the standings after defeating Fencibles 44-16 at the weekend.

Thompson 3 are joined at the top of Division Two by Simcocks Green Eagles.

The latter beat Route 1 Reactors 44-29, but have played a game more than Thompson who sat out Sunday’s round of games.

In Division Three, leaders Thompson 4 made it nine wins out of nine with a 31-9 over club-mates Thompson 5.

Results: Sunday, January 22

Premier Division

Thompson 2 25-43 Missfits A PoTM Tilly Davies

Simcocks Blue 40-29 Toomraiders PoTM Emma Wilcock

Simcocks Red 45-35 Route 1 Connections PoTM Kitty Cassidy

Thompson 1 19-47 Ballasalla A PoTM Ashley Hall

Division One

Marbree Motors 25-47 Manx Gems Rubies PoTM Dawn Quinn

Manx Glass Saints 19-48 Long & Humphrey PoTM Rebecca Harding

Fencibles 16-44 Ballasalla B PoTM Sarah Linehan

Young Farmers 22-28 Castletown Pink PoTM Alice Forster

Division Two

Manx Gems Emeralds 31-23 Missfits B PotM Natalie Wilson-Spratt

Absolute Scaffolding 40-15 Simcocks White 15 PoTM Ciara Goddard

Route 1 Sparks 24-30 Ballasalla C PoTM Ashleigh Cowin

Route 1 Reactors 29-44 Simcocks Green PoTM Katie Quine

Division Three

Manx Gems Sapphires 16-42 Simcocks Gold PoTM Angela Aumonier

Route 1 Volts 40-1 West Coast Fitness PoTM Alex Honour

Missfits C 14-45 Castletown Navy PoTM Vicki Corrin

Thompson 4 31-9 Thompson 5 PoTM Rachel Deighton