New Ramsey course for Winter Walk League event

Round three of the Up & Running Winter Walking League will take place in Ramsey this Sunday over a new course based at Ramsey Rugby Club.

Signing on will be at the rugby club pavilion (off Park Road) from 9.15 am for a 10am mass start.

Entry fees are £7 for unattached walkers and £5 for athletics club members. Distances are 10km or 5km for seniors, and distances of 3km, 2km or 1km for juniors depending on age. Junior entries are £1.

Lap recorders and marshals are required. Please contact Bridget on 497594 if you are able to help out.

There will be the usual Christmas post-race social with food and refreshments. Any small, wrapped gifts for the raffle would be appreciated. Please bring your race numbers and visible clothing and note that no headphones can be worn as this is an open roads course.

2017: Sunday, January 1, New Year’s Day fell run, St John’s; Thursday, January 5, Ramsey Bakery Firemen’s Runs (round four); Sunday, Jan 8, Winter Walk League (round four).