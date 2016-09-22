New sponsor for Mountain Ultra and half-distance event

The Isle of Man Mountain Ultra 51 kilometre fell race takes place this Saturday.

Undoubtedly one of the island’s toughest athletics challenges, the Ultra has a new sponsor for 2016 with Bushy’s kindly providing backing.

The event covers a difficult route that starts at Ramsey’s Market Square and then proceeds over most of the island’s highest peaks as it travels southwards, finishing on Port Erin’s upper promenade.

The entry is slightly disappointing this year with fewer than 60 runners signed up. But there could well be a competitive race with four previous winners entered. Topping the list is record seven-time winner Paul Thompson from Clayton-Le-Moor. His level of fitness is unknown but with his vast experience of the race he will be one to watch.

Last year’s winner Tom Cringle is also entered, along with 2014 champion Rob Sellors and top veteran Ian Gale who tasted victory in 2003.

Runners will set off from Market Square, Ramsey at 7.30am or 8.30am depending on expected finishing time.

The number of competitors on the course will be boosted by some 50 competitors who will start at St John`s in the 21.5km Mountain Race.

This shorter event also has a new sponsor with Appollo Blinds stepping in with generous help. This starts at 1.30pm, with registration at the old station car park in St John’s from 12.30pm. Runners will be able to enter on the day for the Mountain Race.