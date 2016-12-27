New Year’s Day fell race

The first athletics event of 2017 is the St John’s Fell Race on New Year’s Day.

It will be over a challenging 5km route that takes competitors to the summit of Slieau Whallian and back.

Start time is 1.30pm with registration at St John’s Football Club from 12.15pm until 1.15pm. The race will not count towards the 2017 Callin/Wild fell league as the main emphasis will be raising money for charity. All entry fees will be shared between Children in Need and Cherish and Develop in Mann.

Everyone is invited to run in fancy dress if they so wish. Minimum age 12 years. Safety gear is not compulsory but runners are advised to carry a waterproof jacket.