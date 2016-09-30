Noa Nomads withdraw from Shield as first team take on Ramsey B at KWC

The big Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield news this week is the withdrawal of Noa Nomads from the competition.

With the departure of a number of players for pastures new, the Southern Nomads club has decided to withdraw its third team from the Shield, but will aim to keep the side going with occasional friendly fixtures.

The losses of Steve McHugh and Darren Birchall (Vagabonds), Conor Stephens (Douglas where he joins Chris Beaumont and Adam Boyd who moved last season) and now Josh Bowman to Ramsey, all leave vacancies in the first team at Nomads which will be filled by players moving up and the gaps left in Noa were proving difficult to fill.

In the only Shield game to take place this weekend Southern Nomads host Ramsey B at King William’s College.

Neil Hulme leads the Ramsey side which is a mixture of youth and experience and they’ve had two solid wins thus far.

The big test though will be against the defending champions who perhaps have a point to prove.

Rob Keelan is back doing what he does best in the Nomads’ back row and if Ramsey’s Craig Long manages to avoid first team selection, the battle between this pair could be epic.

I expect a tight game here but Nomads should come out on top.

Fixtures: Saturday, October 1

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Wigan v Douglas @ Wigan

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Port Sunlight v Vagabonds @ Port Sunlight

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey v Old Bedians @ Mooragh Park ko 2pm

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds v Barnsley @ Ballafletcher ko 2pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

PDMS Southern Nomads v Ramsey B @ King William’s College ko 2.15pm

Mike Henthorn Memorial Match

In aid of Cruse Bereavement Care @ Port-e-Chee ko 2pm