Nominations now open for 2016 Isle of Man Sports Awards

Nominations open today for the 2016 Isle of Man Bank-sponsored Sport Awards ceremony on Wednesday, March 22 at the Villa Marina.

Nominations are invited from any organisation or individual for all or any of the following categories:

Sportsman of the Year, Sportswoman of the Year, Disability Sportsperson of the Year, Administrator/Clubman of the Year, Isle of Man Ambassador, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, Under-21 Sportsman of the Year and Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year.

Nominees must be Manx-born or have resided in the island for at least two years on December 31, 2016, while those in the running for the junior awards must have been under 21 on the same date.

Proposals should include brief details of their achievements over the past 12 months and why they are being nominated. All nominations must be signed by the person submitting the application.

Competition for the main awards will be fierce, but among the favourites will undoubtedly be Mark Cavendish after the cycling superstar wore the famous maillot jaune (yellow jersey) at the Tour de France for the first time in his career.

He then went on to finally get his hands on an Olympic medal when clinching silver at the Rio Games, before also claiming silver in the UCI World Road Race Championships in Qatar.

Former Under-21 Sportswoman of the Year Charlotte Atkinson is likely to be in contention for the main women’s award this time around after another fine year in the pool while studying at Loughborough University.

The 20-year-old claimed two gold medals at the BUCS Nationals at the start of the year before repeating the trick in the British Summer Swimming Championships in Sheffield during August.

Nomination forms can either be obtained in today’s Manx Independent or downloaded from www.iomsport.com and sent to: Paul Callow, Business Administrator, Isle of Man Sport, National Sports Centre, Groves Road, Douglas IM2 1RB. Alternatively email: iomsportsawards@gov.im

The closing date for nominsations is Tuesday, January 31.