Nunnery cross-country

Under-nine boys cross-country race

Under-nine boys cross-country race

Round three of the Microgaming IoM Cross-Country League took place on an exciting new course round the grounds of the Nunnery estate on Sunday afternoon.

This picture shows a group of runners in the boys’ under-nine race. Alan Corlett won the senior men’s from leading veteran Mike Garrett. Becky Storrie was the first female (under 20) and Gail Griffiths was the leading veteran/senior woman in second place. David Mullarkey won the under-17 boys. A full report and more pictures will appear in the Manx Independent.

