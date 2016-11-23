Olympic medallist joins Manx Gymnastics Club

Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence recently appointed Olympic medallist Anamaria Tamirjan to their coaching staff in Douglas.

Tamirjan represented her native Romania in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Ana Tamirjan

As a gymnast she achieved success at the very highest level of the sport, winning a bronze Olympic medal and gold European championship medal as part of the Romanian national team.

Individually, she is also a European silver medallist on the beam and a European bronze medallist on floor.

Everyone at Manx Gymnastics Centre of Excellence offers Ana a very warm welcome to the Isle of Man, where she is already beginning to inspire the next generation of gymnasts with her hands-on coaching style.

angela roberts