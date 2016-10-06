The Welbeck Hotel and Restaurant One-Hour Challenge takes place this Sunday round the perimeter roadway of the National Sports Centre.

It is aimed at the newcomer or novice race walkers starting out in the sport or thinking long term about getting fit over the winter months.

The challenge is to cover as many laps of the 800 metre NSC roadway as possible within 60 minutes. When a gun is fired to mark the hour’s end, the laps and part laps are counted up and the winner is the person (considered to be a novice by the organisers) who has walked for the furthest distance.

A supporting half-hour walk for those who prefer to try a shorter distance, plus support walks for juniors depending on age group, are also provided.

Experienced senior athletes are welcome to walk but are excluded from the novice prizes.

Signing on is from 9am at Manx Harriers clubhouse for a 10 o’clock start. Entries are £5 for senior/veteran, junior £1. A presentation will follow after distances have been calculated.

l The winter league handicap series starts Sunday, October 30 on the NSC perimeter road.