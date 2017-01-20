Only two games in Manx Shield this Saturday afternoon

PDMS Southern Nomads will finally take back top spot in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield this Saturday if they beat Western Vikings at King William’s College.

A number of postponed matches saw Nomads fall away from their customary place at the head of the pack with Ramsey B out in front for a few months.

Nomads set the record straight last week though with a 78-0 demolition of Ramsey that has taken them to within a point of the northerners.

With Ramsey having a free week, Nomads can finally move ahead with a win this weekend.

Title favourites, however, remain Douglas B. They have two games in hand over Nomads and the margin is only four points coming into the business end of the competition.

Quirks of the fixture list mean these two sides know each other very well.

They have played each other twice since the start of December with Nomads winning both games by 50-point margins. Vikings fought very hard in the last match up and will be ruing their missed opportunities.

Nomads have been forced into some changes for this game.

Skipper Mark Young in away skiing and last week’s man of the match Ally Kelly will lead the side from relaxing armchair of the second row.

Young will be replaced by the evergreen Al Corrin and the try machine that is Adam Young, who has bagged seven in his last two games, will move to inside centre and pair up with pace man Gerard Landels.

There are also places on the bench for Emerging Nomads Orry Watterson, Owen Carvin and Jacob Callow as the club tries to find a squad for next month’s Manx Cup clash with Ramsey.

Western Vikings will know that they have a tough task.

Skipper Ed Alderson is as tough as they come and is not afraid to do the hard graft.

Kevin Mellor is a hard runner in the centre and Jack Goodwin in the Vikings back row is showing a lot of promise. Last time out their defence was poor. The back line didn’t come up quickly and uniformly enough.

If they don’t improve this the Nomads’ centres will run riot again.

If Vikings can keep their defensive shape then they’ll get enough ball to attack with and who knows what could happen then.

In the only other Manx Shield game Castletown face Douglas B for the first of two back-to-back games at Port-e-Chee. This week in the Manx Shield and next week in the Manx Plate.

Town put up a fair scrap last week against Emerging Nomads before losing out to a scoreline which didn’t really reflect the game.

Douglas though are likely to be just too quick and too organised for them this weekend.

Fixtures: Saturday, January 21

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds v Doncaster 2.15pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

both ko @ 2.15pm

PDMS Southern Nomads v Western Vikings @ King William’s College

Douglas B v Castletown @ Port-e-Chee

Friendly

Vagabonds B v Noa Nomads @ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm