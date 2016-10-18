Open water swim raises money for Children’s Centre

New Port St Mary-based club T.E.A. Multisports recently held a four-week introduction to open water swimming course at Mooragh Lake in Ramsey.

The course was designed to help new or novice triathletes prepare for the Granite Mann triathlon which was held recently in the Cringle plantation.

Head coach Jill Bunyan, who also runs pool sessions at Western Swimming Pool for SwimTech, commented: ‘The participants all got very enthusiastically involved and we had a lot of fun teaching open water swimming techniques as well as transition skills for triathlon. We even held our own mini-triathlon.’

The more experienced club members from T.E.A. Multisports got involved with the coaching and others helped with safety and first aid. The club are also very grateful to Steve Watt from Manx Paddlesports who provided safety cover on the lake.

A total of £200 was raised by the course which was donated to the Children’s Centre and will go towards supporting its charitable projects, one of which is Adventure Therapy (MOBEX).

This offers an alternative education programme that uses creative outdoor activities to support young people who are struggling with some aspects of mainstream education or with their home life.

Learning a skill like abseiling or kayaking often involves overcoming an element of fear.

This gives the young person a real sense of achievement and can often help young people turn a corner as they think ‘if I can do that, what else can I achieve?’

Pool sessions continue over the winter, and further open water sessions will be held next season.

For more information contact Jill through the SwimTech website which can be found at www.swimtech-iom.co.uk