Orry sets tournament record in Mooragh Open

Ramsey Tennis Club held the Mooragh Open and Ramsey Town Cup tournaments on the Ramsey Grammar School and Mooragh Park courts recently.

In the junior open event players ranged in age from six to 18 years with a total of 103 entries, including players from the UK competing in 188 matches.

Orry Farnworth set a new tournament record by winning six of the events he entered and the winners were as follows:

Results: Under-eight boys and mixed singles - Orry Farnworth. U8 girls singles - Beatrice Williams. U8 mixed doubles - Josh Cowell and Esme Corkill. U9 boys and mixed singles - Orry Farnworth. U9 girls - Esme Corkill. U9 mixed doubles - Orry Farnworth and Greg Kelly. U10 boys and mixed singles - Greg Kelly. U10 girls - Florence Leigh. U10 mixed doubles - Orry Farnworth and Greg Kelly. U12 boys - Jack Christian. U12 girls - Charlotte Clarke. U14 boys - Jack Christian. U14 girls - Annis Williams. U14 boys doubles - Jack Christian and Sam Skelcher-Maxwell. U14 girls doubles - Charlotte Clarke and Aailish Kelly. U18 boys - Jack Christian. U18 girls - Charlotte Clarke.

The club would like to thank to all the people who helped to umpire the under-eight matches. The following week the Ramsey Town Cup was played on the Mooragh Park courts, not such a large entry but some close and exciting matches in all the doubles events.

Winners: Men’s singles - Sean Drewry. Men’s doubles - Sean and Kevin Drewry. Mixed doubles - Charlotte Clarke and Jack Christian. Women’s doubles - Ali Hart and Susan Booth.

The women’s doubles was a close match between Ali Hart/Susan Booth and Charlotte Clarke/Aailish Kelly, with experience gaining the victory over youth 6-7 6-2 10-5.

Many thanks to all who took part.