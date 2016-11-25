Parish Walk brought forward

The date for the 2017 Manx Telecom Parish Walk has been brought forward one week from the originally advertised one of June 24.

Entries for the Saturday, June 17 event open this Thursday and, for those who sign-up early, fees will be £30 for those entering before January 31. Manx Telecom mobile customers will receive an additional £5 discount thanks to the event’s title sponsor if they enter before that date.

All entries must be made online at www.parishwalk.com.

Between February 1 and March 31 the fee will be £35, and £40 from April 1 until the final closing date on May 7.