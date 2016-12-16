Potentially key weekend in the race for the Manx Shield title

In one of the tightest Manx Shields for some years, Ramsey B, Douglas B and Southern Nomads all have a very real chance of lifting the trophy.

Two of those three meet this Saturday with Ramsey B the guests at Port-e-Chee.

Southern Nomads face former multiple champions Vagabonds B too on a day of big games.

Ramsey B beat Douglas B 64-26 in the earlier leg in a game where it wasn’t so much the win which shocked but the size of it.

Ramsey were poorly disciplined that day and they will certainly be aiming to keep everyone on the park this weekend.

Craig Long has made a big difference for the Ramsey side and when he’s not scoring he’s sucking in defenders.

Ramsey have also picked up some excellent talent in the shape of Jordan Walsh who can cover most positions outside the scrummage.

Last week youngster Conall Jaques made an impressive debut too.

Douglas also have a good blend of youth and experience. Nathan Knights and Carl Conroy to name but two.

I expect this game to be much, much closer than the last meeting and the winner will have a great chance of going on to lift the Shield title.

Southern Nomads will have other ideas. Their two earlier losses to Douglas have made the competition much tighter and while they were clinical against Western Vikings last week, they didn’t quite dominate in the same way they used to.

Mark Young and Rob Keelan were the two big players for Nomads last week and Vagas will be looking to close them down.

The Ballafletcher side are still mathematically in with a shout of the title but with four defeats already under the belt, John Cannan’s team has an uphill task.

In the final game, Castletown travel to QEII to meet Western Vikings.

Town will want to put on a good show but I suspect Vikings will take the honours here.

Fixtures: Saturday, December 17

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

New Brighton v Douglas @ New Brighton

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey v Newton le Willows @ Mooragh Park ko tbc

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Douglas B v Ramsey B @ Port-e-Chee

PDMS Southern Nomads v Vagabonds B @ King William’s College

Western Vikings v Castletown @ QEII School

