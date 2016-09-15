Rally IoM starts this evening on Douglas prom

The 52nd running of the 138.com Rally Isle of Man is perfectly set up as a showdown between three of the sport’s top drivers.

Newly-crowned British champion Elfyn Evans (DMack Tyres Ford Fiesta R5) wrapped up the MSA title in Ulster a couple of weeks ago, ahead of the double-points final round.

That should free him up to push for victory against drivers appearing on guest outings.

It will be the Welshman’s 15th event of the year as he dovetails BRC commitments with the World Rally Championship (WRC2 category). In theory that should give him an edge in performance.

‘It’s always better when there’s something to fight for, we’re looking forward to Thursday night,’ he said earlier this week.

In a bid to secure the driver and team title double, local hero Mark Higgins comes in as Evans’s team-mate.

The most successful competitor in the event’s history with five wins, Mark set a new outright lap record for a car over the 37.73-mile TT Mountain Course course in early June, although that will be of little help this weekend as the crossover of routes is little more than one mile.

The James Bond stuntman has been competing in the China Rally Championship in recent seasons, but has never driven an R5 car on asphalt aside from a short test session last week. The 2013 RallyGB event is his only previous appearance in the class.

Waterford’s Craig Breen is the man of the moment, having scored his maiden WRC podium on the utlra-fast Rally Finland a month ago.

For this event he is re-united with the DGM Citroen R5 with which he swept to victory on April’s Circuit of Ireland Rally, a round of the European Rally Championship.

None of the three have contested the event since 2009 and 2010, with just the single appearance for both Evans and Breen.

This evening (Thursday’s) side-by-side opening stage in front of the Villa Marina will therefore be new to them, as will the extended Castletown stage on Friday evening. Similarly they won’t have encountered the looped stages that make up much of the route.

The daunting Sloc hill climb is new to all, last used by the event in 1980 but now with a new super-smooth surface to boot!!

It makes for a mouth-watering and intriguing battle that will be played out over 163 stage miles in 20 closed roads stages across three days, climaxing with Saturday afternoon’s TT Grandstand finale at the conclusion of the final Classic stage.

Second place in the British Rally Championship is still up for grabs.

Tom Cave of Wales holds the position coming into the event, but Swedish driver Fredrik Åhlin (also Ford) amazed onlookers early in the season, really taking the battle to Evans, before fading a little with his relative inexperience on sealed surfaces.

Åhlin is in the mix alongside Ulsterman Jonny Greer (Citroen) and former British champion David Bogie of Scotland (Skoda), who have each had success in the island before.

