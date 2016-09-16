Rally Isle of Man: Evans leads the way

New British Rally Champions Elfyn Evans and Craig Parry lead the way after Thursday’s opening night’s three stages of the 138.com Rally Isle of Man.

The DMack Tyres Ford Fiesta pair grabbed the lead on SS2 5 Tons Bridge (Tholt-y-Will) from early leaders Craig Breen/Scott Martin, who were then sidelined with oil pressure issues on their DGM Citroen DS3 four miles into SS3 Pond Road at St Judes.

Mark Higgins (Photo Mike Wade)

Evans again went quickest to extend his overnight lead to 12.3s over Tom Cave/James Morgan (Fiesta), with Mark Higgins/Darren Garrod struggling on the fast stages with an under-geared sister car to Evans. They lie third, just 0.4s down on Cave.

Swedish driver Fredrik Ahlen holds fourth despite his Fiesta having no power steering throughout the night, with the unit changed in service.

BRC2 Champions Matt Edwards/Will Rogers complete an all-Ford top five.

In the Classicagh rally category there is a terrrific battle under way, former winners Ryan Barrett and local co-driver Paul McCann sneaking an overnight lead of just 0.3s from Will Onions and Jamie Edwards, with Guy Woodcock and local Richard Skinner just 4s back in third, all in MkII Ford Escorts.

In the Nationals Welshmen Meirion Evans/Iestyn Williams (MkII Escort) lead by 1.1s from leading locals Andrew Leece/Graham Fargher (Mitsubishi Evo 8) with Donnie MacDonald (Evo 9) third.

Sadly expected frontrunners Ashley Field/Janice Moore retired their Darrian GTR+ with electrical probems, gearbox problems halted Ollie Mellor’s Proton and locals Stu Bainborough/Charlotte Shiimmin suffered differential failure on their Evo 6.

Today, Friday, is a testing 13-hour day, taking in 11 stages from 9am to 10pm for the leading cars, headlined by the double run through Castletown this evening at 7pm.

138.com Rally Isle of Man - end of day one (SS3 of 20)

International

1 Elfyn Evans/Craig Parry (Ford Fiesta R5) 14m13.7s

2 Tom Cave/James Morgan (Ford Fiesta R5) 14:26.0

3 Mark Higgins/Darren Garrod (Ford Fiesta R5) 14:26.4

4 Fredrik Ahlin/Morten Abrahamsen (Ford Fiesta R5) 14:36.1

5 Matt Edwards/Will Rogers (Ford Fiesta R5) 14:43.5

6 Desi Henry/Liam Moynihan (Skoda Fabia R5) 14:44.6

7 Rhys Yates/Tom Woodburn (Ford Fiesta R5) 14:47.8

8 David Bogie/James O’Reilly (Skoda Fabia R5) 14:52.9

9 Jamie Anderson/Ross Whittock (Ford Fiesta R5) 15:00.1

10 Jonny Greer/Kirsty Riddick (Citroen DS3 R5) 15:08.7

Classicagh

1 Ryan Barrett/Paul McCann (Ford Escort MkII) 16:02.1

2 Will Onions/Jamie Edwards (Ford Escort MkII) 16:02.4

3 Guy Woodcock/Richard Skninner (Ford Escort MkII) 16:06.4

National

1 Meirion Evans/Iestyn Williams (Ford Escort MkII) 15:39.4

2 Andrew Leece/Graham Fargher (Mitsubishi Evo 8) 1540.5

3 Donnie MacDonlad/Amdrew Falconer (Mitsubishi Evo 9) 15:48.8