Rallying: Manx title for Lancashire pair

It’s probably four decades since a Mini secured the Manx Rally Championship, but Lancastrians Daniel Harper and Chris Campbell achieved the feat at the weekend.

The PokerStars Rally formed the finale to a shortened four-round Eurocars Motorsports.com-sponsored series and Harper and Campbell secured the title in style with victory on the two-day event.

Driving a 1600cc BMW Mini Cooper S, they set an initial time of 4min 36sec on the opening five-mile Lhen stage in the far north-west of the island to grab an initial lead of five seconds over Welshmen Jamie Jukes and Dave Williams in the rapid two-litre Suzuki Swift.

Next were leading locals Will Heavey and late stand-in Barrie Ford in the Mitsubishi Evolution 6.5 at another four seconds.

Jukes and Williams had been lucky to get away with an off-road excursion at the second junction, on the Jurby to Lhen coast road.

In steadily worsening conditions, with thick mist on SS3 up Tholt-y-Will and down Branywell/Druidale, third-placed Stu Bainborough and Charlotte Shimmin retired their No.1 seeded Mitsubishi Evo VI went off the road, dropping seven minutes.

Jukes and Campbell dropped to fourth behind Heavey/Ford (Mitsubishi Evo IV) and the father and daughter crew of Timmy and Cliona Collins (Mitsubishi Evo X), as Harper’s lead stretched to 31s.

TT ace Michael Dunlop and co-driver Rob Fagg had gambled on a dry tyre in their Ford Escort MkII, but managed change those at the first service. They set the fastest time by nine seconds on SS4, lap two through the Lhen stage, only to crash out backwards into a hedge on SS5 at Glascoe.

Kex Walker and Dannii Matthews set the fastest time on the final stage of the night, The Mountain, to move up to sixth overall.

Heavey/Ford were precisely 40s down on overall leaders Harper/Campbell, with Jukes/Williams third.

George Collister and Adam Yates (BMW 325) dropped 40s with a shunt at Tholt-y-Will. They were fifth, half-a-minute down on Timmy and Cliona Collins.

The rain eventually stopped but roads remained damp and, in some places, extremely wet in places on Saturday morning. Jukes was caught out on SS7, putting the Suzuki on its side in Glen Roy.

Harper and Campbell extended their lead to 1m 14s after the first three stages of the second day, while Heavey and Ford continued their trouble-free run in second spot.

Kex Walker hit a bank at a chicane on the Creg-ny-Baa test, one of several crews caught out on standing water, but Timmy Collins was unable to take advantage as he was struggling with gearbox issues.

Harper and Campbell’s BMW Mini broke a driveshaft on the next stage, forcing them to limp through the next three stages before they could get to service, surrendering the lead to locals Heavey and Ford.

With the issue fixed Harper launched an assault on the new leaders, regaining the lead on the penultimate stage, Creg-ny-Baa. with a time 16s faster than Heavey and Ford, whose Mitsubishi was suffering suspension issues.

Burnley man Harper sealed victory and the Manx Rally Championship on the final run up through West Baldwin and Injebreck, reaching the stage finish on the Brandywell Road 11s faster than Heavey/Ford.

This gave the BMW Mini pair a 16s margin of victory, but this was extended to 1m 16s after a one-minute penalty was imposed on Heavey/Ford for checking into the final ‘MC’ control one minute early.

Heavey and Ford were then on the exact same time as Walker/Matthews, so the runners-up spot was decided on count-back, which Heavey and Ford took courtesy of a better time on the opening stage of the weekend.

Timmy and Cliona Collins held on to fourth ahead of Collister/Yates, who had swapped times with Walker/Matthews throughout the second day.

Dan Colley and Jim Callister finished sixth in another BMW, with newcomer Nathan Cafearo (Mitsubishi Evo IX) next after going off in the same place as Walker.

Kyle Collister and Chris Sharpe-Simkiss impressed in the Peugeot 106 for the 1600cc class victory, despite hitting a wall on SS10, holding off Walter Bridson and Stephen Christian (Honda Civic).

More on the Manx Rally Championship in Thursday’s Manx Independent.