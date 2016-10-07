Ramsey B look to bounce back after Southern Nomads hammering

After a heavy beating by Southern Nomads Ramsey B will look for a better result against the Nomads’ second string in the Manx Shield at the Mooragh Park this Saturday.

With seven regulars missing from the first team last Saturday, Ramsey’s second team was well below par and suffered at Nomads going down by 155-0.

The side should, however, be a little stronger this time around and will be a different prospect for Emerging Nomads.

PDMS Southern Nomads make the short hop to Poulsom Park where they’ll face Castletown and they have the potential to go top if leaders Ramsey B slip up.

Nobody will ever fault Town in the heart and effort departments but if Nomads’ form continues from last Saturday, Town will need an extra level just to compete.

In the final game of the afternoon Western Vikings head to Ballafletcher to face Vagabonds B.

Vikings beat Emerging Nomads in week one, but have since not had a win and really could do with one.

Fixtures: Saturday, October 8

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Broughton Park

@ Port-e-Chee ko 2.30pm

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds v Heaton Moore

@ Ballafletcher ko 2.15pm

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Oxton Parkonians v Ramsey

@ Oxton ko 2.30pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield all ko @ 2.15pm

Ramsey B v E’Nomads @ Mooragh Park

Castletown v PDMS S’Nomads @ Poulsom Prk

Vagabonds B v Western Vikings @ Ballafetcher