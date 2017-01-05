Ramsey Firemen’s road run tonight

Round four of the Ramsey Firemen’s road running league takes place this evening, Thursday.

Signing on is from 6pm for a 7pm start. There is a single-lap race of 1.7-miles, three laps five miles. All runners must wear reflective or Hi-vis clothing.

The series is sponsored by Ramsey Bakery. All welcome.

l Round four of Manx Harriers’ Winter Walking League takes place at Ronaldsway Industrial Estate on Sunday.

Signing on will be at the Manx ICT Centre from 9.15am for a 10 o’clock start. Entry fees are £7 unattached walkers, £5 athletics club members, junior £1.

Lap recorders and marshals are required, please contact Bridget on 497594 if you are able to help.

Please bring race numbers and hi-vis clothing, and note that no headphones can be worn as this is an open roads course.

This series is sponsored by Ep & Running Ltd.

l The 5km Prom Run Series begins on Saturday week, January 14. All of this year’s series will take place at Douglas, starting at 10am.

There will be an additional 2km race for junior runners of seven and upwards.

Round one is sponsored by Skanco, round two is on February 11.