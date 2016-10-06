Ramsey Firemen’s this evening

The Ramsey Bakery-sponsored Ramsey Firemen’s road running league gets underway this evening, Thursday, in Ramsey.

Signing on for the Northern AC-organised event will take place in the fire station shortly after 6pm for a 7pm start.

There is a single-lap race of 1.7 miles and a three-lapper over approximately five miles.

All runners must wear reflective or hi-vis clothing.

The second annual Kate’s Memorial Sea-to-Summit Fell Race takes place on Saturday week, October 15, starting from Laxey beach at 12pm.

More information, including the route, FRA rules, and entry forms can be found on www.katesrace.co.uk with updates on www.facebook.com/katesrace/

The IoM Cross-Country League begins on Sunday, October 16.

Full details next week.

Sunday, October 23 - Millennium Way Relay, organised by Isle of Man Children’s Centre.

Saturday, October 29 - Promenade 5km series Halloween special - fundraiser for the Isle of Man Athletics Association and the Island Games team for Gotland 2017.