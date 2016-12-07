Ramsey win senior final

For the third year in succession, the Secondary Schools Senior Rugby Shield Final was contested between Castle Rushen and Ramsey Grammar School on Friday evening.

The 2016 edition was held under the floodlights at Ramsey Rugby Club’s Mooragh pitch.

Castle Rushen were the champions in the previous two meetings and were unbeaten throughout the earlier stages this year, but in perfect weather conditions it was the Grammar School side started the stronger of the two.

From the kick-off they put together some good phases of play, remaining in the Castle Rushen half for long periods of time.

It was from a sustained spell of pressure that RGS managed to find a small hole in a tight Castle Rushen defence. Having moved the ball infield through some strong forward play the lively RGS scrum-half, Liam Sommer, fed the ball back blind and the move was clinically finished off by Calvin Koske on the wing.

This stung the Castle Rushen team into life who then started to apply pressure themselves straight from the restart.

Some strong running by the Castle Rushen centres posed a big threat to the RGS defence and indeed it was Kieran Maddrell who crashed over the Ramsey try line out wide to level the scores. A superb conversion by Joe Corkish from out wide put his side two points in the lead.

Castle Rushen continued to apply pressure in the RGS half and were close to scoring on a number of occasions, but half-time came with the score remaining unchanged.

With it all to play for, the next score was vital and it was Castle Rushen who made the breakthrough first, early in the second half.

Castle Rushen’s No.8, Nick Clague, took advantage at a five-yard scrum that wheeled open, leaving the strong Clague to crash over from close range despite the tackle of the Ramsey No.10 Moffatt.

The reliable boot of Joe Corkish was again successful from out wide to give Castle Rushen a nine-point lead.

The Ramsey side returned to the style of play that had brought success before, with them gradually gaining momentum and being camped in Castle Rushen’s 22 for a sustained period of time.

Some excellent inter-play between the forwards and backs led to good recycled ball that was eventually given to Brandon Atchison who, on the wing, couldn’t be stopped and crashed over for the try.

After the conversion was missed, Ramsey were still four points adrift with 15 minutes left to play.

With the game balanced on a knife edge, a single mistake could have proved disastrous either way and, with tension running high, the game was nicely poised.

It was a well-timed set-piece move by the Ramsey backs that created that score. A strong scrum from the forwards allowed quality ball for Moffatt to distribute to the hard-running Atchison from the blindside wing.

He cut through the gap left and, with the fullback still to beat, his pace carried him round the would-be Castle Rushen tackler to score under the posts.

The tension had raised another couple of notches with seven minutes left to play and Ramsey three points in front at 17-14.

Cool heads and, at times, some last-ditch defence meant that Ramsey Grammar School held out to eventually win the game.

As always, the final was a credit and testament to the skill level and hard work of both teams.

Special thanks must also go to Ramsey RUFC for hosting both finals and to the referee, Joe Phelan, and his two touch judges Alana Faragher and Matt Quine. DARREN IDESON