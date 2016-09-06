Repeat win for James Harland

Former island resident James Harland won the Manx International Classic Trial for the second year in succession at the weekend.
In 2015, riding the same replica of a 1964 Triumph twin, he cleaned both days. He would have repeated the feat this year but for a dab at a wet Arrasey plantation on Saturday morning.
Ian Hutchinson was the best of the TT stars in 27th spot. Full report in this week’s Manx Independent.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.