Richard Gerrard starts favourite for Sunday’s End to End Walk

There is an entry of 230 for this Sunday’s Ramsey Bakery-sponsored End to End Walk over a distance of 39.2 miles from the Point of Ayre to The Sound.

Registration will take place at Manx Harriers clubhouse, National Sports Centre perimeter road, this Friday between 5-8pm. There will be no signing on before the event on Sunday morning.

Organised by Isle of Man Veteran Athletes Club, the event features Parish Walk winner and record holder Richard Gerrard, who starts as clear favourite.

Other leading names include recent Guernsey Churches winner Sam Fletcher, David Walker, Vinny Lynch, five-time Parish Walk winner Robbie Callister and this year’s women’s Parish Walk winner Karen Chiarello.

Further names likely to feature prominently are Adam Cowin, Michael Bonney, Robert Currey, Adam Killip, Andrew Dawson, Matthew Haddock and Brian Kelly in the men’s class, plus Jayne Farquhar, Marie Jackson, Karen Lawrie and Stephanie Quayle in the women’s.

Please note the road between the Round Table cross roads and Ballakillowey will be one way for all vehicles in a southerly direction between 1pm and 4.30pm. At this crossroads, turn right onto the A36 heading towards Port Erin. The event starts at 8am.

www.endtoendwalk.org