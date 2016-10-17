Rugby: Douglas hit top of the table

Douglas beat Manchester 56-12 at Port-e-Chee on Saturday in South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One.

The bonus-point win takes them one point clear at the top of standings.

Two early penalties from Bryn Snellgrove got Douglas off the mark and midway through the first-half Carl Murray bagged the opening try which Snellgrove duly converted.

As half-time beckoned Snellgrove added a third penalty which was swiftly followed by a James Wood try which the former also converted to give Douglas a 23-0 lead at the break.

Lance and Shaun Wyllie both went over for tries early in the second half to secure the try bonus point.

At this stage the Manchester defence crumbled slightly and Adam Boyd raced in.

Shaun Wyllie grabbed his second and Conor Stephens also got in on the action. With Snellgrove steadily converting all but one, the lead was pushed out to 56-0.

Manchester did, however, fight to the very end and scored two consolation tries courtesy of Paul Farrington and Richard McCartney.

Vagas Ladies into third

Vagabonds beat Halifax 43-5 in Women’s NC North One, an away win that pushed Vagas temporarily into third place in the standings.

Vanessa Tranter ran in two tries for Vagas with one apiece coming from Rachel Overman, Dee Gimbert, Corinna Daly and Sammie Macdonald who also kicked four conversions.

Results: Saturday, October 15

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas 56-12 Manchester

Women’s NC North One

Halifax 5-43 Vagabonds

Friendlies

King William’s College 27-0 Isle of Man Schools

Douglas Casuals 48-40 Noa Nomads

