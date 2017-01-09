Rugby: Emerging Nomads knock out Plate holders

Emerging Nomads pulled off a shock in the Manx Plate by beating holders Ramsey B 31-19 at King William’s College on Saturday.

Former Ramsey man Orry Watterson helped himself to a hat-trick of tries for Nomads in what was their second win of the season. There were other tries from Jacob Callow and Gerard Landels with Rob Martin kicking the conversions.

For Ramsey Max Singer, Chris Clague and James Wren all scored tries with Clague adding two conversions. Nomads will now face Western Vikings in the semi-final.

In the other prelim match Vagabonds B were unable to field a team so Douglas B will also advance to the semi-final where they will play Castletown.

Full round-up of all the weekend’s rugby in Tuesday’s Examiner.

Results: Saturday, January 7

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Sefton p-p Douglas

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Eagle 21-17 Vagabonds

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey p-p Wallasey

Women’s NC North One

Barnsley 52-0 Vagabonds

Shimmin Wilson Manx Cup – preliminary round

Western Vikings 5-59 PDMS Southern Nomads

Shimmin Wilson Manx Plate – preliminary round

Douglas B HWO Vagabonds B

Emerging Nomads 31-19 Ramsey B