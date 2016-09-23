Rugby: Game of the day called off in Manx Shield

The game of the day in the Manx Shield at Ballafletcher between defending champions PDMS Southern Nomads and Vagabonds B has been postponed.

Vagabonds can’t field a team on Saturday and Southern Nomads have agreed to postpone the game until later in the campaign.

Elsewhere in the Shield Castletown make the long trip north to the Mooragh Park, but without their talisman Matt Quine who has sadly decided to hang up his boots after suffering another serious knee injury last weekend.

The Manx Shield will undoubtedly be a poorer place without Matt’s boundless enthusiasm and his passion for Castletown Rugby Club.

Hopefully his side will put on a show for him, but it will need to be a good one as Ramsey B were sharp last week.

Douglas B make the short trip to Peel to face early league leaders Western Vikings.

While the Douglas game was cut short last week, the team put in a good performance. With new coach Carl Murray trying to make sure that the B team plays a full part in first team preparation, Mark Shortland’s lads could be real contenders this season.

Vikings stuck to a good game plan last week and ran in three tries in the end. They did, however, suffer at the hands of the Ramsey backs and Douglas may therefore be too much for them.

In the final game Noa Nomads face Emerging Nomads at King William’s in the intra-club derby.

While there’s always plenty of banter around these games the competition is serious on the pitch and this really could go either way. Nevertheless, Emerging should start as favourites.

Fixtures: Saturday, September 24

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division One

Douglas v Sefton @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.30pm

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds v Eagle @ Ballafletcher ko 3pm

South Lancashire/Cheshire Division Three

Wallasey v Ramsey @ Wallasey ko 2.30pm

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield – all ko @ 2.15pm

Vagabonds B P-P PDMS Southern Nomads @ Ballafletcher

Ramsey B v Castletown @ Mooragh Park

Western Vikings v Douglas B @ QEII

Emerging Nomads v Noa Nomads @ King William’s College

l Round-up of Saturday’s Manx Shield games in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.