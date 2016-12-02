Rugby: Manx Shield games postponed

Both of Saturday’s Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield have been postponed because of player unavailability.
Douglas B were due to face Western Vikings at Port-e-Chee, but the latter is struggling to field a side after last week’s bruising encounter with Ramsey B.
The other game between Vagabonds B v Castletown has also been called off with Town short on numbers.
Vagabonds, Douglas and Ramsey are all in South Lancashire and Cheshire league action, with the latter two at home.
The weekend’s action kicks off at little earlier than usual, with the senior schools final at Mooragh Park on Friday evening.
Fixtures
Friday, December 2
School Senior Shield Final
Ramsey Grammar School v Castle Rushen High School @ Mooragh Park ko 6pm
---------
Saturday, December 3
South Lancs/Cheshire Division One
Douglas v Southport @ Port-e-Chee ko 2.15pm
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two
Tyldesley v Vagabonds @ Tyldesley
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three
Ramsey v Linley & Kidsgrove @ Mooragh Park ko 2.15pm
Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield both ko @ 2.15pm
Douglas B P-P Western Vikings @ Port-e-Chee
Vagabonds B P-P Castletown @ Ballafletcher
