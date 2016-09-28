Rugby: Mike Henthorn memorial match takes place Saturday

The annual Mike Henthorn memorial match takes place at Port-e-Chee on Saturday afternoon.

The inaugural fixture between Mike’s former club Vagabonds and Douglas’ veterans teams was played at Ballafletcher last year and the intention is to alternate the venue annually between the two clubs each year.

All island veterans are welcome to play in the match which kicks off at 2pm.

A buffet will follow afterwards and all monies raised on the day will go towards Cruse Bereavement Care.

Contact Adie Kinrade by emailing adrian@shenvalla.com or Sprout (tonyws@robinsons.im) for more information or if you are interested in playing.