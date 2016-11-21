Rugby: More shocks in Manx Shield

In a season of Manx Shield upsets, the trend continued on Saturday with defending champions Southern Nomads beaten 45-7 at home by Douglas B and Western Vikings also beating multiple champions Vagabonds B.
At King William’s College Douglas B completed their double over Nomads this season. Mark McGee went in for two Douglas tries and there were also tries from Mike Osbourne, Tom Dutnall, Andy Colley, Eddie Lau and Carl Evans. Mark Shortland kicked two penalties and two conversions. Ally Kelly picked up a consolation try for Nomads with Al Corrin converting.
Western Vikings cemented their second place in the standings with a last-gasp 13-12 defeat of Vagabonds B. Joe Whitelegg and Mark Bienvenu both picked up tries for Vikings with Whitelegg’s last-minute penalty clinching the win.
Jo Louw and Darren Birchall both crossed for Vagabonds with a conversion from Jack Rowlands.
Results: Saturday, November 19
South Lancs/Cheshire Division One
Douglas 62-10 Manchester Medics
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two
Oldershaw 43-12 Vagabonds
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three
Ramsey 27-11 Christleton
Women’s NC North One
Vagabonds 45-24 Crewe & Nantwich
Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads 7-45 Douglas B
Western Vikings 13-12 Vagabonds B
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.