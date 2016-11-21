Rugby: More shocks in Manx Shield

In a season of Manx Shield upsets, the trend continued on Saturday with defending champions Southern Nomads beaten 45-7 at home by Douglas B and Western Vikings also beating multiple champions Vagabonds B.

At King William’s College Douglas B completed their double over Nomads this season. Mark McGee went in for two Douglas tries and there were also tries from Mike Osbourne, Tom Dutnall, Andy Colley, Eddie Lau and Carl Evans. Mark Shortland kicked two penalties and two conversions. Ally Kelly picked up a consolation try for Nomads with Al Corrin converting.

Western Vikings cemented their second place in the standings with a last-gasp 13-12 defeat of Vagabonds B. Joe Whitelegg and Mark Bienvenu both picked up tries for Vikings with Whitelegg’s last-minute penalty clinching the win.

Jo Louw and Darren Birchall both crossed for Vagabonds with a conversion from Jack Rowlands.

Results: Saturday, November 19

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas 62-10 Manchester Medics

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Oldershaw 43-12 Vagabonds

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey 27-11 Christleton

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds 45-24 Crewe & Nantwich

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

PDMS Southern Nomads 7-45 Douglas B

Western Vikings 13-12 Vagabonds B