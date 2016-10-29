Rugby results: Chester Devas win at Vagabonds

Vagabonds skipper Lauren Ellison in action against Chester Devas

Vagabonds’ women’s side went down 17-0 to Chester Devas at Ballafletcher in Women’s NC North One on Saturday.

The win took Chester ahead of Vagas in the standings, with the Manx side dropping from fourth to fifth place.

Results: Saturday, October 29

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas 40-15 Bowdon

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds 14-22 Liverpool Collegiate

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Prenton 22-28 Ramsey

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds 0-17 Chester Devas

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Ramsey B 64-26 Douglas B

Vagabonds B 0-89 PDMS Southern Nomads

Emerging Nomads 5-60 Western Vikings

