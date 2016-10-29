Rugby results: Chester Devas win at Vagabonds

Vagabonds’ women’s side went down 17-0 to Chester Devas at Ballafletcher in Women’s NC North One on Saturday.
The win took Chester ahead of Vagas in the standings, with the Manx side dropping from fourth to fifth place.
Results: Saturday, October 29
South Lancs/Cheshire Division One
Douglas 40-15 Bowdon
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two
Vagabonds 14-22 Liverpool Collegiate
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three
Prenton 22-28 Ramsey
Women’s NC North One
Vagabonds 0-17 Chester Devas
Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield
Ramsey B 64-26 Douglas B
Vagabonds B 0-89 PDMS Southern Nomads
Emerging Nomads 5-60 Western Vikings
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.