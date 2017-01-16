Rugby results: Douglas B edge closer to Shield title

The big game in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield on Saturday turned into a somewhat one-sided affair as Southern Nomads beat Ramsey B 78-0 at the Mooragh Park.

Adam Young was the star for Nomads with four tries and there were also scores from Gerard Landels, Rob Craine, Dale Williams, Harry Catlow, Andy Lean, Ally Kelly and Rob Keelan. Thanks from both teams to Gareth Hinge for stepping in at the eleventh hour to referee this game.

Shield favourites Douglas B edged a little closer to the title with a 67-0 defeat of Vagabonds B. Sam Reid picked up a hat-trick for Douglas with two each for Nathan Knights and Josh Carine and one each from Carl Conroy, Mark Howarth, Max Morley-Green and Andy Coley. Reid, Carine and Morley-Green also kicked two conversions each.

In the final Shield game of the afternoon Emerging Nomads beat Castletown 52-17 in a game switched to Poulsom Park. Jacob Callow and Tom Kelly got two each for Nomads with other tries from Owen Carvin. Al Corrin, Dan Gallagher and five conversions from Rob Martin. Tom Rowlin got two for Town with Morgan Armstrong getting their third and Will Welsh kicking a conversion.

Results: Saturday, January 14

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas 102-3 Wigan

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds 17-20 Port Sunlight

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Old Bedians 19-15 Ramsey

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds 17-0 Halifax

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Ramsey B 0-78 PDMS Southern Nomads

Douglas B 67-0 Vagabonds B

Emerging Nomads 52-17 Castletown