Rugby results: Douglas B stoke up title chances

Manx Shield leaders Ramsey B suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday losing 20-12 away at Douglas B who now must take on the mantle as favourites for the title.

First-half tries from Nathan Knights and Tom Dutnall, plus two Bryn Snellgrove conversions saw the teams turn round with Douglas 14-0 ahead.

In the second half Ramsey struck back with tries from Andy Wilson and Jarred Callister and a conversion from Ben Harding however Snellgrove landed two penalties at the other end to ensure the Douglas win. Ramsey remain top of the standings but both Douglas and Southern Nomads have games in hand.

Holders Southern Nomads beat Vagabonds B 31-12 to keep their title hopes alive. Tom Gascoyne and Bryan Kennaugh both touched down for Vagas with Jack Rowlands converting one and after half an hour they were 12-0 ahead. Nomads though came back strongly, especially after the break and tries from Gerard Landels, Fraser Veale, Jack Sleight, Leon Landels and Rob ‘The Machine’ Keelan, plus three Tom Duggan conversions, saw them home safe.

At QEII, Western Vikings beat Castletown 54-7. Tries for Vikings came from Paul Wheeldon, Joe Whitelegg, Ed Alderson, Winkie McLeod, Olly Creasey, Liam Sweeney and Jack Radcliffe (2). Joe Whitelegg kicked two conversions and Ryan Burke four. Castletown’s consolation score came from Kunal Patel with Will Welsh converting.

Results: Saturday, December 17

South Lancs/Cheshire Division 1

New Brighton 10-35 Douglas

South Lancs/Cheshire Division 3

Ramsey p-p Newton le Willows

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Douglas B 20-12 Ramsey B

PDMS Southern Nomads 31-12 Vagabonds B

Western Vikings 54-7 Castletown

