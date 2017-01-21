Rugby results: Good win for Vagas women’s side

Vagabonds beat Doncaster 28-5 at Ballafletcher on Saturday to climbed above them in Women’s NC North Division One.

Sammie Macdonald’s early penalty put Vagas in front and tries from Dee Gimbert and Corrina Daly saw the team turn around with Vagas 13-0 in front.

In the second half Jess Swales extended the Vagas’ lead before Danielle Martin struck for Doncaster at the other end leaving the Vagas lead at 18-5 going into the final quarter.

Fran Hunt made the game safe for Vagas with a trademark short range crash and Jess Swales’s second with five to go removed any lingering doubt.

Results: Saturday, January 21

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds 28-5 Doncaster

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

PDMS Southern Nomads p-p Western Vikings

Douglas B 100-0 Castletown

Friendly

Vagabonds B 50-35 Noa Nomads

