Rugby results: Good win for Vagas women’s side

Vagabonds beat Doncaster 28-5 at Ballafletcher on Saturday to climbed above them in Women’s NC North Division One.
Sammie Macdonald’s early penalty put Vagas in front and tries from Dee Gimbert and Corrina Daly saw the team turn around with Vagas 13-0 in front.
In the second half Jess Swales extended the Vagas’ lead before Danielle Martin struck for Doncaster at the other end leaving the Vagas lead at 18-5 going into the final quarter.
Fran Hunt made the game safe for Vagas with a trademark short range crash and Jess Swales’s second with five to go removed any lingering doubt.
Results: Saturday, January 21
Women’s NC North One
Vagabonds 28-5 Doncaster
Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield
PDMS Southern Nomads p-p Western Vikings
Douglas B 100-0 Castletown
Friendly
Vagabonds B 50-35 Noa Nomads
Full round-up in Tuesday’s Examiner.
