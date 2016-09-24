Rugby results: Good wins for Vagas, Douglas and Ramsey

South Lancs/Cheshire Divison Two match between Vagas and Eagle

Douglas, Vagabonds and Ramsey all secured wins in the South Lancashire and Cheshire leagues on Saturday.

The former continued their fine start to the Division One season with a 42-5 victory over Sefton at Port-e-Chee.

Vagabonds claimed their first victory of the Division Two campaign by beating Eagle 58-10 at Ballafletcher, while Ramsey triumphed 42-5 away at Wallasey in Division Three.

Results: Saturday, September 24

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas 42-5 Sefton

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds 58-10 Eagle

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Wallasey 5-42 Ramsey

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Ramsey B 53-5 Castletown

Western Vikings 0-46 Douglas B

Emerging Nomads 10-53 PDMS Southern Nomads

Full round-up in Tuesday’s Examiner.

