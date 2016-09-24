Rugby results: Good wins for Vagas, Douglas and Ramsey

Douglas, Vagabonds and Ramsey all secured wins in the South Lancashire and Cheshire leagues on Saturday.
The former continued their fine start to the Division One season with a 42-5 victory over Sefton at Port-e-Chee.
Vagabonds claimed their first victory of the Division Two campaign by beating Eagle 58-10 at Ballafletcher, while Ramsey triumphed 42-5 away at Wallasey in Division Three.
Results: Saturday, September 24
South Lancs/Cheshire Division One
Douglas 42-5 Sefton
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two
Vagabonds 58-10 Eagle
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three
Wallasey 5-42 Ramsey
Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield
Ramsey B 53-5 Castletown
Western Vikings 0-46 Douglas B
Emerging Nomads 10-53 PDMS Southern Nomads
Full round-up in Tuesday’s Examiner.
