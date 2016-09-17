Rugby results: Manx Shield round-up

Western Vikings lost 34-21 away at Ramsey B but just cling onto their position at the top of the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield standings.

Kevin Mellor’s try converted by Ryan Burke gave Vikings a 7-0 lead.

Tommy Callister and Kev Skelly both scored for Ramsey to put their side in front and a Craig Long try just before half-time saw the teams turn around with Ramsey 15-7 in front.

In the second half, Jordan Walsh, Darren Ideson and Craig Long all crossed for further Ramsey tries with Andy Cleator converting two which gave them a 34-7 lead with 10 to play. Late tries from Liam Sweeney and Chris Corrigan plus two more Burke conversions gave Vikings fair reward for their efforts.

Elsewhere in the Shield there were wins for Douglas B and Vagabonds B. Douglas beat Castletown 45-0 with tries from Eddie Laou, Rich Melia, Chris Horsthuis, Josh Carine, Nathan Knights and two for Jack Fallon. Josh Carine kicked five conversions. Best wishes from everyone associated with Manx Rugby to Castletown’s Matt Quine who suffered a serious knee injury which forced the game to be abandoned after 65 minutes.

Vagas B beat Emerging Nomads 47-17 at Ballafletcher. Olly Brown bagged a hat-trick for Vagas with other tries coming from Andy Pease, Chris Bass, Joe Louw and Sean Askin. Cameron Inglis kicked six conversions. For Nomads Orry Watterson scored two and Josh Bowman one. Bailey Daniel also kicked a conversion.

Full round-up in Tuesday’s Examiner.

Results: Saturday, September 17

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas 61-19 New Brighton

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Newton le Willows 31-22 Ramsey

Women’s NC North One

Doncaster 14-3 Vagabonds

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Noa Nomads WO to PDMS Southern Nomads

Ramsey B 34-21 Western Vikings

Vagabonds B 47-17 Emerging Nomads

Castletown 0-45 Douglas B