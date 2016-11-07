Rugby results: Ramsey B extend lead at top

Ramsey B beat Vagabonds B 27-20 in an entertaining game at the Mooragh and extended their lead to five points at the top of the Manx Shield table.

Kaylem Watterson bagged a brace for Ramsey with other tries coming from Nathan Thompson, Craig Long and Jarred Callister. Ollie Brown, Peter ‘The Steam Engine’ Faragher and Bryan Kennaugh all picked up tries for Vagas with Jack Rowlands kicking a penalty and a conversion.

Douglas B bounced back from defeat with a 45-7 win against Emerging Nomads.

Two first-half tries from Nathan Knights plus tries from Jack Moore, Mike Osbourne and Chris Beaumont saw Douglas 33-0 up at half-time.

Gerard Landels pulled one back for Nomads in the second half but two quick tries from Rich Bell and Carl Conroy snuffed out any hopes of a comeback.

At Poulsom Park Castletown lost 80-10 to Western Vikings. Congrats to both teams for sportsmanship as Castletown were short handed and Vikings agreed to play 12-a-side.

Kev Mellor ran in three for Vikings as did Liam Sweeney. There were two apiece for Alex Gibson and Ed Alderson and single tries from Chris Corrigan and Jack Goodwin. Jimbo Emmett and Ashley Howard both scored for Town.

Results: Saturday, November 5

South Lancs/Cheshire Division 1

Widnes 31-24 Douglas

South Lancs/Cheshire Division 2

Marple 15-10 Vagabonds

South Lancs/Cheshire Division 3

Aspull 53-14 Ramsey

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Ramsey B 27-20 Vagabonds B

Douglas B 45-7 Emerging Nomads

Castletown 10-80 Western Vikings

Full round-up in Tuesday’s Examiner.