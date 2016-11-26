Rugby results: Ramsey B win big game in Shield

Ramsey B’s run of form continued on Saturday when they beat second-placed Western Vikings 38-10 in the Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield.

The game was however much closer than the scoreline suggests with the Ramsey lead 19-10 at half-time.

First-half tries from Josh Bowman (2) and Andy Wilson, plus two conversions from Jack Caine put Ramsey in front but Vikings fought back and tries from Ed Alderson and Luke Smith put them right back into the game.

The score remained at 19-10 for much of the second half but late scores from Mikey Craine, Aneurin Pritchard and James Wren plus two more Caine conversions, closed the game out.

In the Southern derby Southern Nomads beat Emerging Nomads 50-0 to move into third place in the standings. Gerard Landels bagged two for Nomads and there were also tries from Josh Samuels, Ally Kelly, Rob Keelan and Adam Young.

Nomads skipper Mark Young kicked five conversions. Emerging Nomads were grateful for former players Will Cain and Conor Stephens who both turned up to help fill in the numbers.

Results 26 November

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Oswestry P-P Douglas

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Vagabonds P-P Ruskin Park

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Congleton 48-14 Ramsey

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Western Vikings 10-38 Ramsey B

PDMS Southern Nomads 50-0 Emerging Nomads