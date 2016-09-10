Rugby results: Vagabonds start women’s season with a win

Vagabonds women's side began their new season today

Vagabonds women's side began their new season today

0
Have your say

Vagabonds got their season off to a winning start with a 17-5 home win against Altrincham Kersal in Women’s NC North One.

Skipper Lauren Ellison led the way for Vagas with a try and they led 10-5 at half-time. In the second half Lydia Gray’s try converted by Sammie Macdonald, sealed the win for Vagas.

Full round-up of the weekend’s rugby in Tuesday’s Examiner.

Results: September 10

South Lancs/Cheshire Division One

Douglas p-p Manchester

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two

Dukinfield 58-9 Vagabonds

South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three

Ramsey 20-12 Mossley Hill

Women’s NC North One

Vagabonds 17-5 Altrincham Kersal

Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield

Western Vikings 39-17 Emerging Nomads

Back to the top of the page