Rugby results: Vagabonds start women’s season with a win

Vagabonds got their season off to a winning start with a 17-5 home win against Altrincham Kersal in Women’s NC North One.
Skipper Lauren Ellison led the way for Vagas with a try and they led 10-5 at half-time. In the second half Lydia Gray’s try converted by Sammie Macdonald, sealed the win for Vagas.
Full round-up of the weekend’s rugby in Tuesday’s Examiner.
Results: September 10
South Lancs/Cheshire Division One
Douglas p-p Manchester
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Two
Dukinfield 58-9 Vagabonds
South Lancs/Cheshire Division Three
Ramsey 20-12 Mossley Hill
Women’s NC North One
Vagabonds 17-5 Altrincham Kersal
Shimmin Wilson Manx Shield
Western Vikings 39-17 Emerging Nomads
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.