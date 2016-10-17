Sad death of Peter McElroy

Peter McElroy, the former leading island middle-distance runner and long-time author of the popular Chit Chat column in our sister paper the Manx independent, died on Friday at the age of 79.

Peter who was the island’s athletics team manager at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour and love of sport, in particular athletics and football.

The Manx sporting community has been paying tribute to Peter Mac in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner, in shops Tuesday.